Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,148 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,170,000 after buying an additional 304,923 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 211,037 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 367,977 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 616.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 258,920 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

