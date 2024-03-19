Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $4.97.
Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
