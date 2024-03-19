Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) Raises Dividend to GBX 7.30 Per Share

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Wickes Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of WIX stock opened at GBX 150.10 ($1.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.70. Wickes Group has a one year low of GBX 116.39 ($1.48) and a one year high of GBX 163.30 ($2.08). The stock has a market cap of £375.87 million, a PE ratio of 1,890.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchen, bathroom, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.

