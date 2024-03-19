Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000.

NYSE FRA opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

