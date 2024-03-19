Whitener Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,008 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGX. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,887,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 231.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,211,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,371 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,641,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,869 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,149,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,227,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

