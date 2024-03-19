Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $218,000 Stake in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,725 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,522.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,201 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $83,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,382 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 343,563 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 219,206 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 783.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,300 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 205,125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $54,283,000 after acquiring an additional 162,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 337.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,332 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 129,074 shares in the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLL opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.36. The company has a market cap of $239.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.79. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $65.72.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mineral exploration company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.61). The company had revenue of ($7.31) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLL shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

