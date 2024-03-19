Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $203,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

