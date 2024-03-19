Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $14.05 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.1% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $147.90 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.74 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.03.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.