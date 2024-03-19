Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) Insider Sime Armoyan Purchases 21,200 Shares

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$58,300.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

On Thursday, March 14th, Sime Armoyan acquired 62,400 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$171,600.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Sime Armoyan acquired 698,700 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.60 per share, with a total value of C$1,816,340.52.

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

Western Energy Services stock remained flat at C$2.75 during trading on Tuesday. 5,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,999. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.66. Western Energy Services Corp. has a 12-month low of C$2.20 and a 12-month high of C$3.95. The company has a market cap of C$93.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Western Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Western Energy Services

About Western Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.