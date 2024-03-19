Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
IGI stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $17.79.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
