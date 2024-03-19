Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

IGI stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 461,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the third quarter worth about $288,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 14.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 14,677 shares during the period.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

