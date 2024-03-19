Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

SBI stock opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 87.0% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 572,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 266,370 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,679,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,062,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 75,058 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 125,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 50,773 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

