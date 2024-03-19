Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82.
About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
