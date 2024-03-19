Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMD. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $16,829,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,992,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after purchasing an additional 617,742 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 927.7% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 272,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 246,238 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 919,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 122,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

