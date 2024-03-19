Wells Fargo & Company Raises Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $155.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.49% from the stock’s current price.

DG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.28.

Shares of DG stock traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.76. 2,744,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $222.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Dollar General by 64.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 18.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $460,221,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

