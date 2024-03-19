Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.50 price target on the information services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WB. StockNews.com cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ WB opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. Weibo has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 1,360.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,268,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,773 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 75.0% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 350,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 38.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 32,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 6.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the third quarter valued at $1,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

