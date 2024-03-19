Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 5,618 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $3,852,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 32.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,288,000 after buying an additional 1,120,908 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 42.6% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 191.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after buying an additional 773,616 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,039,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,387,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,039,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,387,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $135,776.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,503 shares in the company, valued at $45,520,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,733,513 shares of company stock valued at $284,133,561. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

NYSE:BROS opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,138.00 and a beta of 2.39. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.68.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

