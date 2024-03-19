Wealth Management Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.7% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after buying an additional 57,434 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

