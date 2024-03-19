Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys 3,211 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. Research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CCL. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.53.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

