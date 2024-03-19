Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 4,423.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000.

NYSE PMX opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $8.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

