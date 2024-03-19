Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Buys New Holdings in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NeuroOne Medical Technologies news, COO Christopher Volker bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Price Performance

NMTC stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 478.41% and a negative return on equity of 267.82%.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

