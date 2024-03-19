Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 230.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VYGR. Citigroup started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Shares of VYGR opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $493.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,613 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1,735.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 827,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 782,850 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 291.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 616,814 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,380,000 after acquiring an additional 554,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 479.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 450,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

