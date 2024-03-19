Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

Shares of VGZ stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.86 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vista Gold by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 32,332 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 71,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

