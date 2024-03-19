Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.7% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.30.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $285.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388,538. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $289.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

