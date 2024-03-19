Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Raised by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,526 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in Visa by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.30.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of V stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $286.10. 631,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,376,738. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $289.04. The company has a market capitalization of $525.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

