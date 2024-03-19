Videndum (LON:VID) Sets New 1-Year Low at $262.50

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 262.50 ($3.34) and last traded at GBX 272 ($3.46), with a volume of 70832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.56).

Separately, Shore Capital lowered Videndum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 326.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 349.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of £256.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 792.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

