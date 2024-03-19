VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Lifted to Action List Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$7.50.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FORA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on VerticalScope from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on VerticalScope from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upgraded VerticalScope from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on VerticalScope from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on VerticalScope
VerticalScope Trading Up 5.4 %
VerticalScope Company Profile
VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VerticalScope
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.