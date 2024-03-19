VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Lifted to Action List Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$7.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FORA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on VerticalScope from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on VerticalScope from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upgraded VerticalScope from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on VerticalScope from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday.

TSE:FORA opened at C$7.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95. VerticalScope has a 1-year low of C$2.64 and a 1-year high of C$8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$137.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of -0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.02.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.

