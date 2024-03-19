Vertical Research Begins Coverage on H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Vertical Research started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $83.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Heather Campe sold 13,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,020,373.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,282.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Heather Campe sold 13,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,020,373.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,282.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Muhammad Shahbaz Malik sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $1,067,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,089 shares in the company, valued at $693,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,357 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, India, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally.

