Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Lessened by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 41,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 127,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,735,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,462,256. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $167.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

