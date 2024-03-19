Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Up to $8.35

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.35, but opened at $8.87. Veradigm shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 189,786 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veradigm by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,754,000 after buying an additional 95,291 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Veradigm by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,908,000 after buying an additional 3,140,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veradigm by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,174,000 after buying an additional 136,905 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Veradigm by 16.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,375,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,488,000 after purchasing an additional 623,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Veradigm by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,024 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

