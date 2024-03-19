Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $50.83 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $50.83 million and $1.52 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00092253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00017979 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00017507 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008886 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,569,404,511 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

