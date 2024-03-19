Veery Capital LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Veery Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.03.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $147.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.50 and a 200-day moving average of $137.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.74 and a 1-year high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

