Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,253 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.09. 507,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,021. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.78. The firm has a market cap of $111.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

