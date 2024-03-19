Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,143 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 241.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,804,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463,800 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 142.8% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,327,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,220 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,201,000 after acquiring an additional 533,785 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,919,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,157,000 after acquiring an additional 75,103 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,832 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.31.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

