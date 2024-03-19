Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,759,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 3,358,245 shares.The stock last traded at $57.94 and had previously closed at $57.88.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.91.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1927 dividend. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.