Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,759,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 3,358,245 shares.The stock last traded at $57.94 and had previously closed at $57.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1927 dividend. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

