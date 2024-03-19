Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by City State Bank

City State Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VONV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1,148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.28.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

