Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,183,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,648 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,932,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.65. 95,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,108. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $152.62. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.01.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

