Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,537 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $74.83. The stock had a trading volume of 619,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,768. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average of $74.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

