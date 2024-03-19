Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Lessened by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,927,000 after acquiring an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,509,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $514.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.29. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $363.01 and a 1 year high of $536.63. The firm has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

