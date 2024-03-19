Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.1% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after acquiring an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after acquiring an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $341.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $235.81 and a 12-month high of $346.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

