Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 6.9% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $38,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 878.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after buying an additional 2,544,151 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 107,898.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after buying an additional 895,556 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $212,262,000.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $341.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $235.81 and a 52-week high of $346.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

