Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Worth Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Worth Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,911 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,086. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $235.81 and a 1 year high of $346.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.86 and a 200-day moving average of $303.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

