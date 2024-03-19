Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VEA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.51. 4,118,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,174,814. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.10. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.