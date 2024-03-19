Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWOB. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2,383.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,587 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 340.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,481,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,186 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,796,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,017,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,447,000 after buying an additional 505,185 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VWOB opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.28. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $64.31.
About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
