Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Sets New 12-Month High at $203.10

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $203.10 and last traded at $203.03, with a volume of 36391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $202.28.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $472,000.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

