VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Trading Down 1.9%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $212.82 and last traded at $214.20. 3,925,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 9,097,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.28.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

