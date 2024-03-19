VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,436 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.20% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLTR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 182.8% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 95,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,027,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLTR opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

