Valneva (VALN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect Valneva to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Valneva Stock Performance

VALN stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $537.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. Valneva has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $17.05.

Get Valneva alerts:

Institutional Trading of Valneva

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Valneva

Valneva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.