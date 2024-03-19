Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Purchased by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 16.5% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $3,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $4,074,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 216,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MTN traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.05. The company had a trading volume of 25,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,128. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.88 and a 1 year high of $258.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTN. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vail Resorts

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.