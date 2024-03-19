US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at BTIG Research

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on USFD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded US Foods from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded US Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.42.

US Foods Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. US Foods has a 1 year low of $34.18 and a 1 year high of $54.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In related news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,477,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,341,000 after acquiring an additional 61,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,983 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,313,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,684,000 after acquiring an additional 257,503 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,220,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,136,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,021,000 after acquiring an additional 380,446 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

