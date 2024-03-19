Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Universal Electronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Universal Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $9.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.13. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.28). Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 25.49% and a negative net margin of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $97.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Universal Electronics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Universal Electronics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Universal Electronics by 117.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

