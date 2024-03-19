United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 3.8% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $26,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,875 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $864,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Argus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.1 %

UPS stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $130.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.75.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

